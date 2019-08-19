Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.36 Million; 21Vianet Group (VNET) Holder Dalton Investments Has Boosted Stake by $3.83 Million

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 7.96 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 547,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 873,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 297,214 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.