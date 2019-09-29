Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Mad River Investors Decreased Its Position by $1.15 Million

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.63 million shares traded or 71.28% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 113,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,226 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

