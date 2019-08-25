Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Cut Its Stake by $1.17 Million; Regents Of The University Of California Increased Holding in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) as Shares Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 24/04/2018 – KPMG avoids shareholder revolt over Wells Fargo audit role; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Plans To Integrate Corporate, Investment Bank; Layoffs May Follow; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 5th Update; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo hunts for mis-selling victims after $1bn fine; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO: SEEING OVERCAPACITY IN MORTGAGE BUSINESS; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Osterweis Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,807 shares. 34,226 are held by Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company. Glynn Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 19,165 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fidelity National Financial stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Albion Group Ut accumulated 23,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, First Savings Bank has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Serv Automobile Association holds 0.3% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc reported 14,920 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Inc holds 3.59% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 480,000 shares. Northside Cap Lc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 724,986 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.3% or 17,265 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,473 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 332,327 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Payden & Rygel holds 1,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,093 shares to 153,134 shares, valued at $13.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

