Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Fsi Group Has Increased Its Stake by $2.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Wms Partners Has Upped Its Position

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 51,611 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 161,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, up from 109,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 15,484 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 13,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 5,622 shares to 47,917 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,870 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 455,748 shares to 26,985 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 405,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,229 shares, and cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).