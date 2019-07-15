Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Its Position

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $165.53. About 576,642 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 636,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.97 million, down from 6.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 8.09 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 550,000 shares to 5.63M shares, valued at $357.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.