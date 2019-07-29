Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding by $30.91 Million as Stock Declined; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Increased by $494,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $253.97. About 1.42M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 643,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.26 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.24. About 14.57M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,900 shares to 673,792 shares, valued at $66.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).