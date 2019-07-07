Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Commerce Bank Decreased Holding by $17.70 Million; At Bancorp Has Lowered Its Hologic (HOLX) Holding by $735,408

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 15,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,406 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 57,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 2.01M shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 368,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 849,795 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS – WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50 MLN IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPS; 29/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS EDDIE CHENG JOINED FIRM AS HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT WITHIN MULTI-ASSET SOLUTIONS TEAM; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Wells Fargo N.A.’s UK Commercial Servicer Ratings; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks its time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $163.51 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,850 shares to 44,590 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,991 shares to 72,014 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.