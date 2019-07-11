Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Lowered Position by $409,776 as Share Price Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Loeb Partners Lowered by $4.07 Billion Its Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 8,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,994 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 52,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 18.31 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – WFC STARTUP ACCELERATOR ADDS TWO EARLY STAGE COS. TO PORTFOLIO; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 98.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 39,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 690 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.80M, down from 39,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 3.75M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was made by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.68B for 26.98 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.14B for 10.15 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,283 shares to 18,981 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

