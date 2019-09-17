Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Brandywine Trust Company Lifted Position; Kahn Brothers Group Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stake by $23.31 Billion; Share Price Declined

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57 million, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 13.32M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Post Additional 1Q Accrual of $800M; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 11/04/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 101.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 513,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.18B, up from 504,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 7.50M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

