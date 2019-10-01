Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Cut Its Position by $436,771; Shareholder Regions Financial Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner, Coalition of Investors Secure Commitment from Wells Fargo to Review and Report on Busines; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING APPROACH TO CUSTOMER REMEDIATION EFFORTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 36,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $688.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,594 shares to 34,083 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.