Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $436,771; As Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Stock Value Declined, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $12.06 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 14.86M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON CERTAIN MORTGAGE INTEREST RATE LOCK EXTENSIONS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 75.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 162,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 378,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23M, up from 215,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 1.66 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 04/05/2018 – Agilent Expands Logistics Center in Texas; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $688.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 6,467 shares to 83,656 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,800 shares to 236,340 shares, valued at $26.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).