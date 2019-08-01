Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Boosted Holding; Alpinvest Partners Bv Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.42 Million as Valuation Rose

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 7.55M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC); 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IMPACT OF ASSET CAP AFTER TAXES ON NET INCOME “WILL BE LESS THAN $100 MILLION” IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.77. About 18.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares to 66,022 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15,736 shares to 70,243 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,065 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).