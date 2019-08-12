Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Raised Stake; Gvo Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stake in Tesla (TSLA) as Stock Value Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34 million, up from 980,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DAVID MARKS NAMED TO LEAD WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ENTERS CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB; TO PAY $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.1. About 1.46M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – FOX6 News: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation, could be more than $50B; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 fails to get Consumer Reports nod due to ‘big flaws’; 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk Taps Brakes on Tesla’s Model Y After 3’s ‘Production Hell’; 14/05/2018 – Tesla engineers wanted more sensors on cars, but executives pushed back; 23/05/2018 – Problem Magnet: It’s totally a coincidence that I have a well-sourced story on the situation in Tesla’s Fremont factory coming; 27/03/2018 – “We have been deeply saddened by this accident, and we have offered our full cooperation to the authorities as we work to establish the facts of the incident,” Tesla tells CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Sees Positive Net Income, Cash Flow in 3rd Quarter, 4th Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Head to Polls on Musk’s $2.6 Billion Pay Plan; 26/04/2018 – TESLA OPPOSES PROPOSAL THAT CHAIRMAN BE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Tesla rival Nikola Motor says Tesla’s electric semi truck is infringing on their patents

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. 1,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.