Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Has Cut by $167.40 Million Its Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 473,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 5.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.01 million, down from 5.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 billion fine doesn’t fit the ‘crime’: Securities attorney; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 3.63 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 7.87 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 2.79 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $44.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 573,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.