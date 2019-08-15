Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Rose While Wealthtrust Fairport Lowered Holding; Beaconlight Capital Cut Its Holding in Verisign (VRSN) by $23.86 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $203.32. About 97,913 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 24,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 78,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 5.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 18,012 shares to 57,798 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 7,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 584,131 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Fred Alger Management stated it has 32,991 shares. 4.44M are owned by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Mai Mgmt reported 220,681 shares. Oxbow Advsrs holds 0.2% or 34,545 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancshares N A Or has 74,705 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma reported 0.08% stake. Sunbelt Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 22,447 shares. Hollencrest Cap has 7,933 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau & accumulated 1.58M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56,614 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank Co has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Osterweis Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Alley Limited has 1.53% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 107,521 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.23 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.71 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares to 227,031 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.