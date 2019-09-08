Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position Upped by Lincoln National Corp; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lifted Holding by $473,100 as Shares Rose

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 13,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 34,624 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 20,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.58% or 465,128 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Premier Asset Lc holds 0.34% or 17,434 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Communication Incorporated owns 66,133 shares. Marvin Palmer Associates Incorporated has 66,232 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. 1.37 million are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability stated it has 1.84% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Contravisory owns 717 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt invested in 21,185 shares. 5,065 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Co. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc owns 0.75% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.30M shares. Hm Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 3,670 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited holds 0% or 2,786 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 11,712 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 9,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,148 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 353,266 shares. 158,465 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Lp. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsrs LP has invested 1.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The New York-based Markston Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mariner Ltd has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Van Strum & Towne holds 9,230 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 0.2% or 35,369 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 93,775 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 1,709 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,199 shares. Moreover, Miller Mgmt LP has 0.48% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cls Limited Company stated it has 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 1.8% or 79,960 shares in its portfolio. Bangor National Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).