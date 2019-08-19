Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position Maintained by Basswood Capital Management Llc; Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Deccan Value Investors LP Has Lowered Stake by $28.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 119,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 4.44M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 380,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.23M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 77,403 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N – BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $ 0.42; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 144,680 shares to 293,171 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 74,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,002 shares, and cut its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50M for 18.03 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES also bought $217,170 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) on Friday, March 8.