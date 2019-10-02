Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position Increased by Plancorp Llc; Verity Asset Management Raised Stake in Apple Computer Com (AAPL) by $2.00 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $218.58. About 22.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 12.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS COORDINATED ACTION WITH OFFICE OF THE COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY REQUIRES BANK TO REIMBURSE BORROWERS AND PAY THE $1 BLN FINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,455 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 5.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Centurylink Inv Management reported 41,989 shares. 7,624 were accumulated by Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,798 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corp has 1.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 350,995 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns Inc has 87,326 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Llc has 64,818 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Company invested in 235,206 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Weik Mgmt has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hartline Investment has 4.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,146 shares. Moreover, Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,185 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,668 shares to 3,217 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 25,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,373 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS).

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,188 shares to 2,991 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,601 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 23.15 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Partners Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 180,552 shares. Uss Investment Mgmt invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Japan-based fund reported 16.22 million shares. 4,963 are owned by Truepoint Inc. Stoneridge Partners Lc accumulated 193,480 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 4.20M shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.5% or 158,879 shares. 632,133 are held by Hartford Inv. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.03% or 31,332 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd invested in 790,826 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

