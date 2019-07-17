Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position Held by Holowesko Partners Ltd; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Liberty Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $961,346

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.17 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25M shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $48.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

