Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position Has Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd; Redwood Capital Management Has Increased United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding by $914,732 as Market Value Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 70,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 370,364 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.83% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 873,589 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 141,331 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 134,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 15.23 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALL DIRECTORS GOT AT LEAST 89.9% OF VOTES; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,720 shares to 1,720 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,837 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs holds 1.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5.17M shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.43% or 6.93 million shares. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Leisure Cap Mgmt invested in 0.56% or 13,785 shares. Signature & Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,658 shares. Fsi Grp Ltd Liability invested 5.72% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Twin Cap Mngmt has 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 206,115 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP has 36,334 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 12,582 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smead Capital Mngmt Inc reported 1.23 million shares. Cahill Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,926 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 93,770 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,647 shares. State Street Corp holds 179.90M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.25 million shares to 743,000 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

