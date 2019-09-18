Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose While Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised by $687,234 Its Holding; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Stake by $7.74 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 69.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 774,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 346,859 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 769,703 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 195.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 14,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,117 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 7,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 4.10M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.46% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cahill Financial Advsrs accumulated 8,362 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 5,550 are owned by Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated. 3.29 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp. The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Central Bankshares And Tru Communications invested in 0% or 288 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Beacon Cap Management Inc has 1 shares. Accredited Invsts invested in 26,003 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Co Ma has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fiduciary reported 302,415 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 3.31 million shares or 0.67% of the stock. Intact Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 151,700 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,105 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,525 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98 million for 26.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 466,600 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $95.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Midstream Crp.