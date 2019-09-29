Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose While Pacad Investment LTD Has Trimmed Position by $694,989; Duke Realty Com (DRE) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Stake by $5.51 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp Com (DRE) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 177,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 251,276 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, up from 73,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 1.95 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500.

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 14,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 29,913 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 44,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS IN FULL FORCE & EFFECT AS ORIGINALLY EXECUTED ON MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk owns 580,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 72,879 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 251,276 are owned by Waratah Cap Advsr Limited. Plancorp Limited Liability accumulated 196,946 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 33 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 2,238 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund owns 7,496 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 793,798 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 1,000 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 200 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Com holds 0% or 108 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 277 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 26,614 shares to 122,725 shares, valued at $36.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,243 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 8,100 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Ser invested in 224,568 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership accumulated 750,000 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 273,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daily Journal Corporation holds 50.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 159.18M shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,476 shares. National Bank Of The West has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 54,921 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 7,174 shares. Davenport & Communication Ltd holds 0.11% or 199,629 shares in its portfolio. First National Trust invested in 74,090 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 24,021 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership stated it has 400,454 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 49,000 shares stake. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.61% or 9,180 shares. Windsor Management Limited Company, Arizona-based fund reported 10,918 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd has 90,167 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.