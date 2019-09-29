Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose While Lourd Capital Raised Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Maple Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 35,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 28,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Improperly Kept a Pension Fund’s Fee Rebates; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial owns 0.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.70M shares. Peak Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.44% or 31,223 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 146,686 shares. First Financial In has 23,802 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Conning reported 1.10 million shares stake. Windward Cap Co Ca, California-based fund reported 567,190 shares. Globeflex LP reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Company has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Retiree Medical Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 23,941 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corporation reported 311,107 shares stake. Atwood Palmer Inc invested in 0.13% or 22,086 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincoln Capital Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,777 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.