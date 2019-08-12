Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose While Clark Estates Has Raised by $1.44 Million Its Position; As Myr Group Inc/Delaware (MYRG) Stock Value Rose, Putnam Investments Cut Its Position by $839,800

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 3.84M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Prosecutors, Regulators Investigation of Wells Sales Practices Began Around September 2016; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Myr Group Inc/Delaware (MYRG) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 88,988 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 113,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Myr Group Inc/Delaware for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 1,923 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 26,000 shares to 103,000 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 893,947 shares to 6.13M shares, valued at $307.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc.