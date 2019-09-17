Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Raised by Smead Capital Management Inc; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Btim Has Boosted Stake

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 10.20 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ELLIS WILL RETIRE IN SEPTEMBER; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: REASONABLY POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES WERE $2.6B AT 1Q

Btim Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 49,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 558,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.87M, up from 508,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 999,755 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across; 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents

