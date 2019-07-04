Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Maintained by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Raised Stake

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 28,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,550 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 37,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO says sales practices review ‘virtually complete’; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 256,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.19M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 619,309 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 99,451 shares to 293,176 shares, valued at $179.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 482,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.12% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Old Dominion Capital Management Incorporated holds 6,973 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.2% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Jane Street reported 0% stake. Scotia Capital holds 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 26,137 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 64,666 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 62,226 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 19,130 shares stake. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 9,319 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 4,465 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 64,066 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,175 shares. 2.64 million were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Ltd.

