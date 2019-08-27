Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Maintained by Boys Arnold & Co Inc; Silchester International Investors Llp Trimmed Its Vale S A (VALE) Position by $33.58 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 2.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 7.73 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.98M, down from 10.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 3.58 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS IT MAY BE ABLE TO CUT VNC DAM COST TO LESS THAN $400M; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 14/05/2018 – Vale Investors Pocket Gains But Iron Giant Just Keeps Rallying; 26/04/2018 – WOOLWORTHS SAYS FORMER CEO VALE MICHAEL LUSCOMBE HAS DIED; 18/04/2018 – ASHLAR DEVELOPMENT BUYS NICHOLS VALE COMMUNITY IN MT. JULIET; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 16 BF MKT; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 64,758 shares to 132,074 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,925 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 59,324 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. California-based Grassi Investment Mngmt has invested 0.82% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chemung Canal Trust Communications invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bluefin Trading Limited stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pitcairn holds 27,488 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Lynch & Assocs In has invested 1.97% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strs Ohio accumulated 3.77 million shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 3.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Apriem Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oak Associates Oh has invested 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 5,575 shares. 52,546 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company. Cleararc owns 99,354 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,107 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,620 shares.