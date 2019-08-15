Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Lifted by American Assets Investment Management Llc; Entegris Com (ENTG) Holder Teton Advisors Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34M, up from 980,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 20.03 million shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 482,585 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 80,000 shares to 260,042 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Ducommun Inc Del Com (NYSE:DCO).

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 22.98 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Versum Materials Says Revised Merck KGaA Buyout Proposal ‘Superior’ To Entegris Offer – Benzinga” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Versum, Entegris tout extra merger benefits – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials sets date for shareholder vote on buyout by German company – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 12,486 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 103,919 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 3.34 million shares. Starr Incorporated invested in 51,905 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). M&T Financial Bank holds 54,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 27,624 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Company. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Stifel Financial Corp has 0.04% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 23,409 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 332 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil has 30,000 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 75,919 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn reported 3.16% stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,391 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rmb Mngmt holds 0.05% or 36,921 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust holds 23,621 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 7,494 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 26,351 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc reported 16,526 shares stake. Conning Incorporated holds 116,325 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Merchants reported 98,480 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Ejf Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.