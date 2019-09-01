Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Has Upped by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed by $313,808 Its Holding

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 1,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 42,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.00 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 13,702 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 17,428 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 117,210 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 216,200 shares. Frontier Invest Com invested in 1.71% or 569,477 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor invested 0.69% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fruth Investment Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pzena Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.98% or 7.52M shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Company reported 14,375 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.26M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd stated it has 12,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo cutting 400 jobs in Shoreview – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,988 shares to 252,955 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,625 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap Etf (MDY) by 21,400 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 28,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).