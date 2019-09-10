Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Has Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Stake in Orix (IX) by $306,010

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 10.29 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 21/03/2018 – No Barriers Warriors, Wells Fargo Seek Veterans with Disabilities for their 2018 Expedition; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 74,552 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 78,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6,563 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Net Y313.14B Vs Net Y273.24B; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORIX RATING TO A3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) NET PROFIT 313.14 BLN YEN (+14.6 %); 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdg Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 20,088 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 1.02M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 175,150 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 225,261 shares. Accredited Investors owns 26,089 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc reported 2.22M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability reported 102,987 shares. Northstar Gp holds 0.25% or 11,738 shares. Steinberg Global Asset has 0.99% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 23,041 were accumulated by South State. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 160,409 shares stake. Aull & Monroe Invest Management Corp invested in 14,061 shares. Hap Trading Limited Co invested in 98,874 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 27,329 shares. Burney Communications has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,706 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,041 shares to 113,749 shares, valued at $21.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,363 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).