Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; Paragon Capital Management Upped Position in Umb Finl (UMBF) by $341,120 as Share Value Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 64,647 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 9,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, down from 459,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 24.18 million shares traded or 32.39% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System invested in 89,425 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Counselors Incorporated invested in 49,569 shares. Kwmg Limited Company holds 0.25% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 15,963 shares. Parametrica Ltd has 4,650 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). First Midwest Bank & Trust Division owns 9,021 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 0.06% or 65,008 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 90,209 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). 591,805 were reported by Massachusetts Financial Co Ma. Blackrock Incorporated owns 5.29M shares. Federated Pa invested in 20,096 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has 18,898 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,095 shares to 123,019 shares, valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,997 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $305,546 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Murphy Timothy R., worth $258,520 on Friday, February 1.

