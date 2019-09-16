Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its Stake; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Shares Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 10,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 770,245 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.45M, down from 780,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO IS SAID TO FACE SANCTIONS FOR AUTO INSURANCE: RTRS; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Resi Servicer Rkgs On Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Needs Time to Address Feedback From Fed; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 538 shares to 78,257 shares, valued at $148.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 3.42% or 83,820 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 6,300 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11.57 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Brookstone owns 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,237 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 34,080 shares. Mengis Capital has 0.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,709 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 118,200 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 15,034 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 34,844 shares. Georgia-based Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7,115 are owned by Pure Fincl Advsr. Axa has 221,934 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 52,621 are held by Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corporation. Cumberland Prtnrs reported 70,029 shares. Highland Capital Llc holds 207,271 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,902 are owned by Creative Planning. Bb&T Corp invested in 844 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Mgmt invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 89,046 are held by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 0% or 374 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 69,873 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.59M shares. Grassi Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 26,270 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 405,079 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mirador Capital Prtn Lp owns 1,578 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.38% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Goldman Sachs Group has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

