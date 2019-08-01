Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holder Gradient Investments Boosted Position

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 11632.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 27,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 28,159 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 377,884 shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 24/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Heads to 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting with Its Diversified Oncology Portfolio and Next-Generation Pipeline; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5900P FROM 5800P; 12/03/2018 – Astra Delays Final Results of Failed Lung-Cancer Trial (Correct)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 25,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 780,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.71M, down from 805,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 2.33M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Dropped by Teachers Union Over Ties to Gun Industry; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Lisa Frazier Will Become Head of Innovation Group

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 11,074 shares to 525 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,553 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioCardia Signs Exclusive Development Agreement With AstraZeneca – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca up 5% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stocks Struggling After Earnings; Drug Stock Hits New High – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,619 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Co Oh. Abner Herrman And Brock holds 0.24% or 32,141 shares. 10,754 were reported by Optimum Advisors. Advsrs Capital Lc accumulated 0.89% or 291,459 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 333,141 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ssi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.29% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hikari Tsushin reported 8.57% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 999,459 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 4,844 are held by Milestone Group Inc. Uss Management stated it has 3.46 million shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Com has 1.98% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hartford Management Incorporated stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 121 are held by Loeb Prtn Corp. Ims Mngmt stated it has 0.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,354 shares to 32,714 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,404 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).