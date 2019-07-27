Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Theleme Partners Llp Upped Its Position by $140.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Capital Management Associates Has Raised Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) by $637,000

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.33M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.94 million, up from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO defends pay; calls U.S. Senator Warren’s criticism ‘inappropriate’; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video)

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.