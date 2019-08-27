Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 398.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 15,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $115.92. About 60,984 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 7,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, down from 24,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 1.61M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller DiNapoli Has Written to Wells Fargo Shareholders Urging Support for Bank to Provide Report on Incentive Pay Practices; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Helix TCS Adds Former NYSE Executive to Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 5,224 shares to 16,229 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde by 3,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,478 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 21,621 shares to 233,798 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

