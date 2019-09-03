Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Cut Holding as Share Price Rose; Symphony Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) by $614,974 as Market Valuation Declined

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 7,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, down from 24,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 7.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) by 169.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 42,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 15,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 206,190 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares to 674,302 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,447 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Grows in Colorado Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Spotlight On CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRE) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Look At CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Expands into North Dakota Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareTrust REIT Completes $211 Million Acquisition Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo cutting 400 jobs in Shoreview – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 48,673 shares to 189,017 shares, valued at $23.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

