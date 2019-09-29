Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Scharf Investments Cut Its Position by $4.72 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Bronson Point Management Has Cut Its Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 100,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.06 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.1% or 10,284 shares in its portfolio. First Fin National Bank & Trust invested in 0.23% or 31,647 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 1.50 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.73% stake. Cannell Peter B Company invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 106,405 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Co stated it has 8.71M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 1.33% or 473,062 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 496,939 shares. 9,330 are owned by Fairfield Bush & Com. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Drexel Morgan & has 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 25,451 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Inv Counsel has invested 0.81% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 16,000 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 11,614 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2.41M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Investment House accumulated 16,850 shares. Moreover, Chemical Natl Bank has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 87,666 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 311,583 shares. 411,801 are held by Kentucky Retirement System. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.04% or 14,222 shares. Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.52M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shufro Rose & Ltd holds 0.2% or 72,249 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0.89% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny reported 0.2% stake. Weatherly Asset Management LP has 11,269 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.74% or 3.29 million shares. Estabrook Cap reported 395,309 shares.