Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Parsons Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $574,387 as Stock Rose; Wedbush Securities Has Lowered Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Position as Stock Value Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 12,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 15,708 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, down from 27,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 11.57 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NONE OF SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo staves off shareholder revolt at annual meeting; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 2,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 5,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.83. About 1.13 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,497 shares to 77,918 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,355 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $493.73 million for 10.92 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.