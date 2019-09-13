Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Ntv Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Maintains Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 11,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 2.45M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS BANK SUPERVISION IS ABOUT MAKING SURE MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO FINE SETTLE PROBES INTO AUTO INSURANCE, MORTGAGES; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 124,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.20M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 350,660 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 36,104 shares to 997,298 shares, valued at $76.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) by 68,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,665 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Sponsored Adr (NYSE:HSBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.00 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1.22M shares or 0% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 37,868 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce reported 122,277 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 24,081 shares. 132,029 were reported by Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 17,638 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sei invested in 323,780 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 42,840 shares. Family Firm Inc reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Bailard has 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 54,907 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Whittier Co Of Nevada has 1.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Villere St Denis J Co Limited Liability Co reported 109,480 shares.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,000 shares to 64,212 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.