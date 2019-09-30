Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Neumann Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; As The Bancorp (TBBK) Valuation Declined, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.65 Million

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Resi Servicer Rkgs On Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; 18/05/2018 – Fewer Wells Fargo Advisors Head for the Doors — Barrons.com

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 330,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.17M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $567.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 126,338 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 770,566 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 78,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33M for 9.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings.