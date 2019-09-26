Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.29 Million; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Wbi Investments Upped Its Stake

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 62,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, up from 46,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.3. About 613,394 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 270.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 37,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 10,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 7.89 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 6,856 shares to 14,786 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

