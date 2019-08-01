Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Holding by $14.52 Million as Shares Rose; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Visa (V) Position by $1.20 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 302,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.66 million, down from 4.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 370,485 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Still Chasing the Clean Slate Its Ads Predict; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741M; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 7,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 620,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.94M, down from 628,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.58. About 280,298 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Copeland Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 34,259 shares. Advisors Asset Management accumulated 451,093 shares or 1.25% of the stock. 47,853 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Incorporated. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.92% or 113,148 shares. Crow Point Prns Limited stated it has 310,000 shares. Harvest Management Inc invested in 3,616 shares. Maplelane Capital Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Tru has 1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 63,719 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp has 1,962 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability holds 0% or 19,009 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2,043 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,400 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 15,300 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares to 341,260 shares, valued at $59.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 340,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). American Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 164,562 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,893 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.62% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 12,745 shares. Kistler holds 6,634 shares. Mcrae Capital holds 7,872 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Central Bank Trust owns 288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 641,516 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 8,421 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Van Eck Associate has 1.15 million shares. Hanson Doremus Invest owns 518 shares. Webster Bank N A invested in 0.15% or 21,015 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.11 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 15,678 shares to 24,147 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

