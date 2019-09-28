Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Lafayette Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $947,191 as Stock Rose; S Squared Technology Upped Holding in Vicor (VICR)

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 132,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 132,057 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches ‘Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – THE PENALTY WOULD BE A RECORD FINE FOR THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS FINE REDUCED PREV. NET INCOME TO $5.1B; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO & WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 52,050 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 19,821 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise owns 87,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 8,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 2.43 million shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,979 shares. Needham Ltd Liability Com invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 191,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 504 shares. Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 39,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 17,200 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,033 shares to 742,821 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,031 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 9,283 shares. Horan Management invested 3.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Massachusetts-based Boston Rech & Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 13,611 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Fosun Ltd reported 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gfs Limited Com holds 2.57% or 190,962 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pacific Investment Management Com holds 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 11,361 shares. New York-based Capstone Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Invesco Ltd owns 29.00M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 5,336 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Soros Fund Ltd holds 0.32% or 285,630 shares in its portfolio. Schaller Gp Incorporated holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 21,253 shares.