Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $3.36 Million as Market Value Declined; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23 million, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 251,275 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 21.15M shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Protesters Shout, March as Investors Back CEO Raise; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 13,430 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

