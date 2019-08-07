Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Lowered Its Holding by $307,830

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – FBI Agents Have Interviewed Wells Fargo Wealth Management Employees; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 22,845 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $181.36. About 1.36M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year's $2.52 per share. NSC's profit will be $727.00M for 16.43 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.43 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 7,838 shares to 137,783 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 7,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. Shares for $100,546 were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,141 shares to 141,451 shares, valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,845 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.