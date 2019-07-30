Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder First National Trust Co Lowered Holding by $404,256; Gentex Corp/Mi (GNTX) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.25 Million

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 92,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 11.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp/Mi (GNTX) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 62,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,961 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, up from 314,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp/Mi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 1.64 million shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,144 shares to 78,553 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke Bieler LP invested 1.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas has 485,686 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 435,695 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Company reported 848,077 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,263 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Llc has invested 0.92% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.05% or 10,380 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership owns 30,813 shares. 1.44 million are owned by First Advsrs L P. Tributary Management Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,860 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.34% stake. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.02 million shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 48,878 shares to 48,718 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,333 shares, and cut its stake in Healthsouth Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Petrus Trust Com Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bell Natl Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 9,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 128,866 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 344,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares owns 209,691 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 162,599 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sigma Investment Counselors stated it has 91,272 shares. Burney holds 0.02% or 14,993 shares. Creative Planning has 31,055 shares. Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 13,341 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.