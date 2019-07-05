Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Private Management Group Trimmed Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Shares Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 9,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 154,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 6.43M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 555,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 567,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 132,327 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. On Friday, June 28 CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. bought $158.08 million worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 4.63M shares.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,158 shares to 262,314 shares, valued at $38.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 88,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 686,645 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Green Square Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 9,853 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,258 shares. Ironwood Investment Limited owns 32,986 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company has 47,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 7,146 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 14,365 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 30,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 20,534 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 165,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 1.69 million were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 15,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Axa owns 140,912 shares.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.47M for 7.28 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.17 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,766 shares to 5,086 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 0.21% or 31,470 shares. Channing Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 136,058 shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Check Cap Mngmt Ca has 3.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Taurus Asset Management Lc invested in 1.79% or 264,413 shares. Cna Financial Corporation holds 42,147 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% or 151,689 shares. Summit Securities Lc holds 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5,100 shares. Moreover, Greylin Inv Mangement has 1.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 112,631 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 11,276 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Palladium accumulated 130,534 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 87,400 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Holt Advisors Ltd Company Dba Holt Prns Lp accumulated 36,334 shares. Brandywine Managers has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,000 shares.