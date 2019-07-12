Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined; Portland Investment Counsel Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Has Trimmed by $4.57 Million

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 9,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 154,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2.84 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Growth on Hold — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Consolidated Securities Fraud Class Action; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin’s Office Seeking Additional Information to Determine Scope of Wells Fargo’s Internal Investigation

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 86,190 shares as the company's stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 77,593 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.87 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,057 shares to 33,591 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northside Cap Management Limited, a Oregon-based fund reported 25,386 shares. Brinker Capital owns 258,667 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 239 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 112,631 were reported by Greylin Invest Mangement Incorporated. Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2.21 million were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. State Street Corporation has 179.90M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication reported 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company stated it has 63,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential has invested 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Federated Invsts Pa owns 841,472 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 0% or 996,607 shares. Somerset Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 61,172 shares or 2.48% of the stock.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYZ) by 20,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

