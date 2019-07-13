Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Covington Capital Management Cut Holding; Energy Income Partners Has Raised Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $554,778 as Stock Price Rose

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 5,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,714 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.60M, up from 243,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 358,179 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 24,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,956 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 197,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $107.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,065 shares to 87,042 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

