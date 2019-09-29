Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Continental Advisors Has Upped Holding; Salient Trust Company Lta Trimmed Its Unilever N V (UN) Stake as Shares Declined

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 25,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 70,357 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 189.95% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CFO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S CONSENT ORDER CAP WILL PUSH BANK’S EFFICIENCY RATIO ABOVE 59 PERCENT FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 90,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 62,036 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, down from 152,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 1.02M shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video); 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 46,453 shares to 41,747 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 13,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,410 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 324.14 million shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 209,348 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 509 shares. American Century Cos invested in 0.5% or 10.67M shares. Savant Capital Llc owns 45,870 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 1.18 million were accumulated by Check Cap Mngmt Ca. Barbara Oil Co holds 0.81% or 30,000 shares. Mairs And Pwr reported 2.32M shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 21,963 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Lc has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Retail Bank accumulated 819,622 shares.